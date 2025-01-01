$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Lexus RX
350
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,483 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry
A nimble ride and agile handling have always been a hallmark of the Lexus RX. This 2018 Lexus RX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This SUV has 127,483 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our RX's trim level is 350. One of the most unique looking, aggressively styled crossover SUV's, this Lexus RX 350 is a tech filled vehicle with loads of options that include a power sunroof with sunshade, a power tailgate and front fog lamps, a 12 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, power adjustable front bucket seats with heating and ventilation, a heated multi-functional steering wheel, keyless entry and engine start, adaptive cruise control, dual zone climate control, genuine wood and metal look interior panel inserts, perforated leather upholstered seats, blind spot sensors, lane departure warning, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6043811161