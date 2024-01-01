$CALL+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE2356
- Mileage 97,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Forward Collision Warning, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Lights
The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This SUV has 97,595 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid LE. This all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid LE comes with some impressive features such as EV & ECO driving modes, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear view camera. Additional features includes LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase.
