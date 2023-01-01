$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul
EX SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # MF308567A
- Mileage 135,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2020 Kia Soul EX where style meets innovation for an unforgettable driving experience. This dynamic compact crossover blends cutting-edge design with advanced technology, delivering a perfect harmony of form and function.
Key Features:
Distinctive Design: The Kia Soul EX boasts a bold and distinctive design that stands out on the road. Its sleek lines, unique shape, and eye-catching details make a statement, setting it apart from the ordinary.
Spacious Interior: Step inside the spacious and comfortable cabin designed with you in mind. The Kia Soul EX offers ample headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers, making every journey enjoyable.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest in-car technology. The 2020 Kia Soul EX is equipped with an intuitive infotainment system, featuring a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity.
Efficient Performance: Experience responsive and efficient performance with the Kia Soul EX. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the fuel-efficient engine delivers a smooth and enjoyable ride.
Safety First: Your safety is a top priority. The Kia Soul EX is equipped with advanced safety features, including a suite of driver-assistance technologies, ensuring peace of mind on every drive.
Versatility Redefined: The Kia Soul EX adapts to your lifestyle with versatile cargo space and convenient folding rear seats. From weekend getaways to daily commutes, this crossover is ready for whatever life throws your way.
Bold Color Options: Express your personality with a range of vibrant and bold color options. Whether you prefer classic neutrals or a stand-out hue, the 2020 Kia Soul EX lets you make a statement on the road.
Upgrade your driving experience with the 2020 Kia Soul EX where style, technology, and versatility come together in perfect harmony. Embrace the extraordinary and redefine your journey today.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
