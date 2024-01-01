$28,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE1020
- Mileage 71,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Leatherette Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Touchscreen, Climate Control, LED Lights
Sharper lines and athletic stance make this Toyota Camry live on the daring side of dependability. This 2021 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 71,650 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Toyota Camry SE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with extra sport and tech features such as a sport front grille, SofTex heated front seats, Entune 3.0 Audio with a touchscreen display and comes paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
