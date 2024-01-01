Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Toyota Camry

71,733 KM

2021 Toyota Camry

71,733 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Camry

SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2021 Toyota Camry

SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

71,733KM
Used
VIN 4T1G11BK6MU042568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
7" Touchscreen

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
USB Ports
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
7" Information Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Toyota Camry