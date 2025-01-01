Menu
2021 Toyota Prius

62,988 KM

Details Features

$32,250

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

12090970

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,988KM
VIN JTDKAMFP9M3187048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Supersonic Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA87048
  • Mileage 62,988 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Prius Prime Upgrade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$32,250

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2021 Toyota Prius