2021 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
62,988KM
VIN JTDKAMFP9M3187048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Supersonic Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA87048
- Mileage 62,988 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Prius Prime Upgrade
2021 Toyota Prius