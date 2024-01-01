$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited - Sunroof - Premium Audio
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited - Sunroof - Premium Audio
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
13,292KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1GG3NR129578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2003
- Mileage 13,292 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This stylish Chrysler Pacifica is hands-down the ultimate family vehicle, with upscale features and tons of flexibility. This 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Designed for the family on the go, this 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever and luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this stunning Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress your neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is designed just for you.This low mileage van has just 13,292 kms. It's granite in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pacifica's trim level is Limited. This Limited trim adds luxury with a 3 row sunroof, Nappa leather seats, and memory settings while a 360 camera helps with convenience and safety. The colorful and stylish cabin of this Pacifica is further enhanced with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and folding captain chairs that offer a ton of adjustment. The Harman Kardon enhanced Uconnect 5 system is equipped with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wi-fi, and many more connectivity features to ensure you are always plugged into your day. Driver assistance features include lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking, parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Aluminum wheels and chrome trim provide endless style while power sliding doors, a power liftgate, proximity keyless entry, and fog lamps offer incredible convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, 4g Wifi, Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Navigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1GG3NR129578.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
360 Camera
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2022 Chrysler Pacifica