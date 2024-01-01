Menu
Introducing the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD, a groundbreaking SUV that combines electrifying performance with exceptional efficiency. As Toyotas first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, the RAV4 Prime XSE AWD boasts impressive acceleration and a remarkable electric-only driving range, making it perfect for eco-conscious drivers. With its advanced all-wheel-drive system, this SUV delivers confident handling and traction on any road surface. The XSE trim level adds premium features such as SofTex-trimmed seats, a power moonroof, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and smartphone integration. Plus, with Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+, including features like pedestrian detection and lane departure alert, you can drive with confidence knowing youre protected on every journey. Dont miss out on the opportunity to experience the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD – visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why its the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase!

2023 Toyota RAV4

26,253 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

Prime XSE AWD

2023 Toyota RAV4

Prime XSE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,253KM
Used
VIN JTMGB3FV0PD121417

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTRA21417
  • Mileage 26,253 KM

Introducing the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD, a groundbreaking SUV that combines electrifying performance with exceptional efficiency. As Toyota's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, the RAV4 Prime XSE AWD boasts impressive acceleration and a remarkable electric-only driving range, making it perfect for eco-conscious drivers. With its advanced all-wheel-drive system, this SUV delivers confident handling and traction on any road surface. The XSE trim level adds premium features such as SofTex-trimmed seats, a power moonroof, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and smartphone integration. Plus, with Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+, including features like pedestrian detection and lane departure alert, you can drive with confidence knowing you're protected on every journey. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD – visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why it's the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

PREMIUM PAINT
XSE

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-XXXX

604-857-2657

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2023 Toyota RAV4