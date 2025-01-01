Menu
1992 Emergency One Typhoon Superior Fire Truck Diesel, 8.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, red exterior, black interior, leather. Air horn, Hale Pumper, 1250IGPM at 150PSI, 38,400GVWR. Certification and Decal valid until January 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $32,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $33,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

1992 Emergency One Typhoon Superior

60,517 KM

$32,810

+ taxes & licensing
1992 Emergency One Typhoon Superior

Fire Truck Diesel

12737352

1992 Emergency One Typhoon Superior

Fire Truck Diesel

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$32,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,517KM
VIN 4ENRAAA81N1000993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 60,517 KM

Vehicle Description

All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased.

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$32,810

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

1992 Emergency One Typhoon Superior