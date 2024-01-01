2003 Freightliner M2106

Menu
2003 Freightliner M2 106 Cab And Chassis, 6.4L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, Single Axle,, trailer brake, heated mirrors, air horn, air seats, glad-hands, Mercedes engine, eaton fuller 10 speed, dual fuel tanks, air suspension, 2 door, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid to February 2025 $18,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 1FUBCYCS83HL78559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036773
  • Mileage 466,141 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Freightliner M2 106 Cab And Chassis, 6.4L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, Single Axle,, trailer brake, heated mirrors, air horn, air seats, glad-hands, Mercedes engine, eaton fuller 10 speed, dual fuel tanks, air suspension, 2 door, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid to February 2025 $18,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2003 Freightliner M2106