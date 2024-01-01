Menu
2006 Freightliner M2 106 Medium Duty Service Truck Dually CNG Natural Gas, 3 Seater, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, AM/FM radio, pintle trailer hitch, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid to January 2025 $47,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $47,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
VIN 1FVACXDC46DW02804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2006 Freightliner M2