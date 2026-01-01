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2007 Chevrolet Express Ex Sheriff G3500 Extended Cargo with rear compartments, rear passenger cooling system, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, white exterior, gray interior. (Can also be used for pet transport) This listing is a Former municipal asset $15,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2007 Chevrolet Express

68,571 KM

Details Description Features

$15,710

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Chevrolet Express

Ex Sheriff G3500 Extended Cargo with rear compartments

Watch This Vehicle
14362639

2007 Chevrolet Express

Ex Sheriff G3500 Extended Cargo with rear compartments

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$15,710

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
68,571KM
VIN 1GCHG39V371232451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0039102
  • Mileage 68,571 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Chevrolet Express Ex Sheriff G3500 Extended Cargo with rear compartments, rear passenger cooling system, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, white exterior, gray interior. (Can also be used for pet transport) This listing is a Former municipal asset $15,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$15,710

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 Chevrolet Express