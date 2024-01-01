Menu
2007 Genie S-60 4X4 Boom Lift Diesel, blue exterior. Boom Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2025 $39,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

$39,510

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN S6007-15381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0036710
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

