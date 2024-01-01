Menu
2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $11,790.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,165.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

160,340KM
Used
VIN NM0KS9BN9BT070160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 160,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Ford Transit Connect