2007 International 4400 Service Truck Crew Cab Tandem Axle With Air Brakes Diesel, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. Engine hours: 13,327 Certificate and Decal Valid to July 2024 $69,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2007 International 4400

109,254 KM

$69,850

+ tax & licensing
2007 International 4400

Service Truck Crew Cab Tandem Axle With Air Brakes Diesel

2007 International 4400

Service Truck Crew Cab Tandem Axle With Air Brakes Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,850

+ taxes & licensing

109,254KM
Used
VIN 1HTMSAAR77H499800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0036721
  • Mileage 109,254 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 International 4400 Service Truck Crew Cab Tandem Axle With Air Brakes Diesel, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. Engine hours: 13,327 Certificate and Decal Valid to July 2024 $69,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$69,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 International 4400