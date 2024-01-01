Menu
2007 International 7500 Aztec Bucket Truck With Air Brakes diesel,9.3L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, tandem axel, pintle trailer hitch, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Boom Certificate and Decal valid to January 2025, Truck Certification and Decal valid until July 2024. $49,790.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,165.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

183,299KM
Used
VIN 1HTWNAZTX7J464452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036701
  • Mileage 183,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2007 International 7500