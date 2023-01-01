Menu
2008 Ford F-750 Flat Deck Regular Cab 2WD Diesel Dually Air Brakes Power Tailgate, Caterpillar 7.2L L6 DIESEL engine, 2 door, Alison automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase: 260 Inches. Deck size: 18.5 Feet Long by 8 Feet Wide Certificate and Decal Valid to November 2024 $46,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $47,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2008 Ford F-750

73,379 KM

$46,720

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-750

18 Foot Flat Deck Regular Cab 2WD Diesel Dually with Air Brakes and Power Tailgate

2008 Ford F-750

18 Foot Flat Deck Regular Cab 2WD Diesel Dually with Air Brakes and Power Tailgate

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$46,720

+ taxes & licensing

73,379KM
Used
VIN 3FRXF75XX8V572789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036516
  • Mileage 73,379 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-750 Flat Deck Regular Cab 2WD Diesel Dually Air Brakes Power Tailgate, Caterpillar 7.2L L6 DIESEL engine, 2 door, Alison automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase: 260 Inches. Deck size: 18.5 Feet Long by 8 Feet Wide Certificate and Decal Valid to November 2024 $46,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $47,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$46,720

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford F-750