Menu
Account
Sign In
2009 International 7600 Plow/Hook Truck Air Brakes Dually Diesel, 10.8L L6 DIESEL engine, Cummins 6 cylinder, Front Plow is in the box of the truck, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air horn, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, heated mirrors, window locks, plow light, baked region, max ac, engine brake diff lock, pal lock, fan override, work light, beacon light, wig wag, alley light, hopper light, winter engine intake, PTO, IQAN spreader/auger controller, locking center storage, outdoor storage, compartment, am/fm, radio, cd player, aux, front and belly plow, hydraulic hook with dump box, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to May 2024 $88,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $88,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2009 International 7600

114,893 KM

Details Description Features

$88,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 International 7600

Plow/Hook Truck Air Brakes Dually Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2009 International 7600

Plow/Hook Truck Air Brakes Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10733747
  2. 10733747
  3. 10733747
  4. 10733747
  5. 10733747
  6. 10733747
  7. 10733747
  8. 10733747
  9. 10733747
  10. 10733747
  11. 10733747
  12. 10733747
  13. 10733747
  14. 10733747
  15. 10733747
  16. 10733747
  17. 10733747
  18. 10733747
  19. 10733747
  20. 10733747
  21. 10733747
  22. 10733747
  23. 10733747
  24. 10733747
  25. 10733747
  26. 10733747
  27. 10733747
  28. 10733747
  29. 10733747
  30. 10733747
  31. 10733747
  32. 10733747
  33. 10733747
  34. 10733747
  35. 10733747
  36. 10733747
  37. 10733747
  38. 10733747
  39. 10733747
  40. 10733747
  41. 10733747
  42. 10733747
  43. 10733747
  44. 10733747
  45. 10733747
  46. 10733747
  47. 10733747
  48. 10733747
  49. 10733747
  50. 10733747
Contact Seller

$88,510

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,893KM
Used
VIN 1HTWYAHT69J100458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036512
  • Mileage 114,893 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 International 7600 Plow/Hook Truck Air Brakes Dually Diesel, 10.8L L6 DIESEL engine, Cummins 6 cylinder, Front Plow is in the box of the truck, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air horn, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, heated mirrors, window locks, plow light, baked region, max ac, engine brake diff lock, pal lock, fan override, work light, beacon light, wig wag, alley light, hopper light, winter engine intake, PTO, IQAN spreader/auger controller, locking center storage, outdoor storage, compartment, am/fm, radio, cd player, aux, front and belly plow, hydraulic hook with dump box, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to May 2024 $88,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $88,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Safety

Driver Airbag

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2012 Ford F-550 Plow/Dump And Spreader With Hydraulic Tailgate 4WD Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Ford F-550 Plow/Dump And Spreader With Hydraulic Tailgate 4WD Diesel 12,799 KM $66,540 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Porsche Cayman S for sale in Burnaby, BC
2006 Porsche Cayman S 66,771 KM $27,850 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro 131,498 KM $31,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$88,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2009 International 7600