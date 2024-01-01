Menu
Account
Sign In
2010 Ford F-550 Utility Crane Service Truck 2WD, 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, tow mode, ac, backup camera, work lights, IMT crane, multiple storage compartments, air compressor lines and fittings, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to February 2025 $29,760.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,135.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2010 Ford F-550

302,138 KM

Details Description Features

$29,760

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford F-550

Utility Crane Service Truck 2WD Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-550

Utility Crane Service Truck 2WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11076893
  2. 11076893
  3. 11076893
  4. 11076893
  5. 11076893
  6. 11076893
  7. 11076893
  8. 11076893
  9. 11076893
  10. 11076893
  11. 11076893
  12. 11076893
  13. 11076893
  14. 11076893
  15. 11076893
  16. 11076893
  17. 11076893
  18. 11076893
  19. 11076893
  20. 11076893
  21. 11076893
  22. 11076893
  23. 11076893
  24. 11076893
  25. 11076893
  26. 11076893
  27. 11076893
  28. 11076893
  29. 11076893
  30. 11076893
  31. 11076893
  32. 11076893
  33. 11076893
  34. 11076893
  35. 11076893
  36. 11076893
  37. 11076893
  38. 11076893
  39. 11076893
  40. 11076893
  41. 11076893
  42. 11076893
  43. 11076893
  44. 11076893
  45. 11076893
  46. 11076893
  47. 11076893
  48. 11076893
  49. 11076893
  50. 11076893
Contact Seller

$29,760

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
302,138KM
Used
VIN 1FDAF5GRXAEA88690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 302,138 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford F-550 Utility Crane Service Truck 2WD, 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, tow mode, ac, backup camera, work lights, IMT crane, multiple storage compartments, air compressor lines and fittings, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to February 2025 $29,760.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,135.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Automatic Load-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2010 Ford F-350 SD SuperCab Service Body Dually 2WD Diesel with Crane for sale in Burnaby, BC
2010 Ford F-350 SD SuperCab Service Body Dually 2WD Diesel with Crane 199,464 KM $12,060 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Savana G4500 14 Foot Cube Van With Mobile Pressure Washing Unit for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 GMC Savana G4500 14 Foot Cube Van With Mobile Pressure Washing Unit 31,543 KM $48,810 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit 350 Wagon High Roof XL 15 Passenger Van 148-inch WheelBase for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Ford Transit 350 Wagon High Roof XL 15 Passenger Van 148-inch WheelBase 36,275 KM $69,950 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,760

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-550