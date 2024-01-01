Menu
Account
Sign In
2011 Freightliner M2 Medium Duty Tree Chipper Dump 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes, 6.7L L6 DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, 4X2, Allison 5 speed Transmission, Cummins Engine, Tire Size: Front-12Rx22.5 Rear-11Rx22.5cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior. Engine Hours 3504, Terex Hi-Ranger SC 42 Boom Certification Decal Valid January 2025, Truck certification and Decal Valid to January 2025 $98,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $99,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 Freightliner M2

48,269 KM

Details Description Features

$98,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Freightliner M2

Medium Duty Tree Chipper Dump 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Freightliner M2

Medium Duty Tree Chipper Dump 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10986665
  2. 10986665
  3. 10986665
  4. 10986665
  5. 10986665
  6. 10986665
  7. 10986665
  8. 10986665
  9. 10986665
  10. 10986665
  11. 10986665
  12. 10986665
  13. 10986665
  14. 10986665
  15. 10986665
  16. 10986665
  17. 10986665
  18. 10986665
  19. 10986665
  20. 10986665
  21. 10986665
  22. 10986665
  23. 10986665
  24. 10986665
  25. 10986665
  26. 10986665
  27. 10986665
  28. 10986665
  29. 10986665
  30. 10986665
  31. 10986665
  32. 10986665
  33. 10986665
  34. 10986665
  35. 10986665
  36. 10986665
  37. 10986665
  38. 10986665
  39. 10986665
  40. 10986665
  41. 10986665
  42. 10986665
  43. 10986665
  44. 10986665
  45. 10986665
  46. 10986665
  47. 10986665
  48. 10986665
  49. 10986665
  50. 10986665
Contact Seller

$98,710

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,269KM
Used
VIN 1FVACYDT4BDAY7502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036669
  • Mileage 48,269 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Freightliner M2 Medium Duty Tree Chipper Dump 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes, 6.7L L6 DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, 4X2, Allison 5 speed Transmission, Cummins Engine, Tire Size: Front-12Rx22.5 Rear-11Rx22.5cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior. Engine Hours 3504, Terex Hi-Ranger SC 42 Boom Certification Decal Valid January 2025, Truck certification and Decal Valid to January 2025 $98,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $99,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2004 Sea Ray Sundancer 30 Foot Boat (No Trailer) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2004 Sea Ray Sundancer 30 Foot Boat (No Trailer) 0 KM $59,750 + tax & lic
Used 2007 GENIE S-60 4X4 Boom Lift Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 GENIE S-60 4X4 Boom Lift Diesel 0 KM $39,510 + tax & lic
Used 2007 International 7500 Bucket Truck With Air Brakes diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 International 7500 Bucket Truck With Air Brakes diesel 183,299 KM $49,790 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$98,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2011 Freightliner M2