2011 International 4400 Service Truck Dually Diesel,7.6L L6 DIESEL engine. 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, engine hours, 5154hours, Muncie PTO, air seats, trailer brake controller, backup camera, Allison transmission, parked region, inhibit region, engine brake, differential locker, strobe lights SWS warning systems, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid February 2025 $45,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $45,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 International 4400

91,641 KM

$45,530

+ tax & licensing
2011 International 4400

Service Truck Dually Diesel

2011 International 4400

Service Truck Dually Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$45,530

+ taxes & licensing

91,641KM
Used
VIN 1HTMKAANXBH315245

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Commercial
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # BC0036772
  Mileage 91,641 KM

2011 International 4400 Service Truck Dually Diesel,7.6L L6 DIESEL engine. 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, engine hours, 5154hours, Muncie PTO, air seats, trailer brake controller, backup camera, Allison transmission, parked region, inhibit region, engine brake, differential locker, strobe lights SWS warning systems, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid February 2025 $45,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $45,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$45,530

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 International 4400