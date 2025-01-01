$11,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Nissan Maxima
3.5 SV CVT
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
84,150KM
VIN 1N4AA5APXBC813881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Airstream
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA13881
- Mileage 84,150 KM
2011 Nissan Maxima