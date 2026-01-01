$29,930+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford E450
Super Duty 16-Foot Step Van with Shelving
2012 Ford E450
Super Duty 16-Foot Step Van with Shelving
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$29,930
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # BC0039257
- Mileage 141,825 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 Ford E-450 Super Duty Step Van is powered by a 5.4L V8 gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a 16-foot cargo body, this step van is suited for delivery services, mobile workshops, contractors, and commercial fleet applications.
The cargo area measures approximately 16 feet 2 inches long, 7 feet 9 inches wide, and 6 feet 10 inches high, providing a spacious enclosed work and storage area. It is equipped with aluminum shelving for organized storage of tools, parts, or inventory. Additional equipment includes a backup camera, automatic door locks, heated mirrors, jump seat, AM/FM radio, and fan and heat for operator comfort.
Overall exterior dimensions are approximately 25 feet 5 inches long, 8 feet 5 inches wide, and 9 feet 3 inches high.
Finished in white with a gray interior, this Ford E-450 Super Duty provides a versatile commercial step van platform suitable for a variety of delivery and fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $29,930.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,305.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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