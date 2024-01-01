Menu
2013 Ford Focus Electric Car, ELECTRIC, 4 door, automatic, FWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $15,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

59,156 KM

VIN 1FADP3R42DL299120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

2013 Ford Focus