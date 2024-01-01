Menu
2013 International 7400 Altec Bucket AWD Truck, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, air horn, trailer brake, webasto heater, and selector, Power locks,Air Conditioning , cd radio, pintle style trailer hitch, glad-hands, swamp mats, outside storage compartments, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, leather. Engine hours: 6183 hours. Certification and decal valid until June 2024. $99,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $100,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 International 7400

70,474 KM

$99,810

+ tax & licensing
2013 International 7400

Altec Bucket Tandem Axle AWD Dually Diesel Truck

2013 International 7400

Altec Bucket Tandem Axle AWD Dually Diesel Truck

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$99,810

+ taxes & licensing

70,474KM
Used
VIN 1HTWGAATXDJ246612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036624
  • Mileage 70,474 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 International 7400 Altec Bucket AWD Truck, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, air horn, trailer brake, webasto heater, and selector, Power locks,Air Conditioning , cd radio, pintle style trailer hitch, glad-hands, swamp mats, outside storage compartments, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, leather. Engine hours: 6183 hours. Certification and decal valid until June 2024. $99,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $100,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Front side airbag
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$99,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 International 7400