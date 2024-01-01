Menu
2013 International TerraStar Dump Truck Dually Diesel, 6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, hydraulic brakes, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 6442 hours, Measurements: wheelbase - 160 inches, length of dump - 119 inches. Certificate and Decal Valid Until September 2024. $40,670.00 plus $375 processing fee, $41,045.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 International TerraStar

$40,670

+ tax & licensing
2013 International TerraStar

Dump Truck Dually Diesel

2013 International TerraStar

Dump Truck Dually Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$40,670

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1HTJSSKK9DH234639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$40,670

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 International TerraStar