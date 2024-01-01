Menu
Account
Sign In
2014 Freightliner M2 106 16 Foot Cube Van Diesel Dually with Power Tailgate, Hydraulic Brakes 6.7L L6 DIESEL Cummins engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Inside box dimensions: 15 feet 10 inches long by 8 feet 2 inches wide by 8 Feet tall. Certificate and Decal valid until January 2025 $54,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $55,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Freightliner M2106

149,535 KM

Details Description Features

$54,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Freightliner M2106

16 Foot Cube Van Diesel Dually with Power Tailgate

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Freightliner M2106

16 Foot Cube Van Diesel Dually with Power Tailgate

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10947227
  2. 10947227
  3. 10947227
  4. 10947227
  5. 10947227
  6. 10947227
  7. 10947227
  8. 10947227
  9. 10947227
  10. 10947227
  11. 10947227
  12. 10947227
  13. 10947227
  14. 10947227
  15. 10947227
  16. 10947227
  17. 10947227
  18. 10947227
  19. 10947227
  20. 10947227
  21. 10947227
  22. 10947227
  23. 10947227
  24. 10947227
  25. 10947227
  26. 10947227
  27. 10947227
  28. 10947227
  29. 10947227
  30. 10947227
  31. 10947227
  32. 10947227
  33. 10947227
  34. 10947227
  35. 10947227
  36. 10947227
  37. 10947227
  38. 10947227
  39. 10947227
  40. 10947227
  41. 10947227
  42. 10947227
  43. 10947227
  44. 10947227
  45. 10947227
  46. 10947227
  47. 10947227
  48. 10947227
  49. 10947227
  50. 10947227
Contact Seller

$54,870

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
149,535KM
Used
VIN 1FVACVDU6EHFM3455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036686
  • Mileage 149,535 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Freightliner M2 106 16 Foot Cube Van Diesel Dually with Power Tailgate, Hydraulic Brakes 6.7L L6 DIESEL Cummins engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Inside box dimensions: 15 feet 10 inches long by 8 feet 2 inches wide by 8 Feet tall. Certificate and Decal valid until January 2025 $54,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $55,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2020 Ford F-550 SuperCab 8 Foot Flat Deck 4WD Dually for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Ford F-550 SuperCab 8 Foot Flat Deck 4WD Dually 94,384 KM $62,930 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Freightliner M2106 16 Foot Cube Van Diesel Dually with Power Tailgate for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Freightliner M2106 16 Foot Cube Van Diesel Dually with Power Tailgate 149,535 KM $54,870 + tax & lic
Used 1983 Migi 2 Door Convertible Car Kit Car for sale in Burnaby, BC
1983 Migi 2 Door Convertible Car Kit Car 0 KM $13,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 Freightliner M2106