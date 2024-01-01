Menu
Account
Sign In
2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC, 4.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, navigation aid, backup camera, eco mode, comfort mode, heated seats, memory seats, powered seats, massage seats, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, black exterior, black interior, leather. $29,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

158,467 KM

Details Description Features

$29,520

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 4MATIC

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11042945
  2. 11042945
  3. 11042945
  4. 11042945
  5. 11042945
  6. 11042945
  7. 11042945
  8. 11042945
  9. 11042945
  10. 11042945
  11. 11042945
  12. 11042945
  13. 11042945
  14. 11042945
  15. 11042945
  16. 11042945
  17. 11042945
  18. 11042945
  19. 11042945
  20. 11042945
  21. 11042945
  22. 11042945
  23. 11042945
  24. 11042945
  25. 11042945
  26. 11042945
  27. 11042945
  28. 11042945
  29. 11042945
  30. 11042945
  31. 11042945
  32. 11042945
  33. 11042945
  34. 11042945
  35. 11042945
  36. 11042945
  37. 11042945
  38. 11042945
  39. 11042945
  40. 11042945
  41. 11042945
  42. 11042945
  43. 11042945
  44. 11042945
  45. 11042945
  46. 11042945
  47. 11042945
  48. 11042945
  49. 11042945
  50. 11042945
Contact Seller

$29,520

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
158,467KM
Used
VIN WDDUG8FB6EA036304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,467 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC, 4.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, navigation aid, backup camera, eco mode, comfort mode, heated seats, memory seats, powered seats, massage seats, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, black exterior, black interior, leather. $29,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Genuine wood trim

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Passenger Power Seat
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine. for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine. 2,177 KM $53,510 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 158,467 KM $29,520 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-350 SD Crew Cab 4WD Long Box for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Ford F-350 SD Crew Cab 4WD Long Box 52,734 KM $49,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,520

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class