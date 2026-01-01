2015 BMW 3 Series

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<html> <p>2015 BMW 335i xDrive M Sport | Premium Package</p> <p>Only 117,000 KM</p> <p>Only $18,890</p> <br> <br> <p>If youve been looking for a BMW that stands out from the crowd, this is it. This stunning 2015 BMW 335i xDrive comes loaded with the sought-after Premium Package and M Sport Package, finished in Alpine White with a gorgeous Red Leather Interior. This car is absolutely beautiful inside and out and has been exceptionally well cared for.</p> <br> <br> <p>Features Include:</p> <br> <ul> <li></li> <li>3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 Engine</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>xDrive All-Wheel Drive</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>M Sport Package</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Premium Package</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Red Leather Interior</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Power Sunroof</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Heated Front Seats</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Navigation System</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Backup Camera</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Bluetooth Hands-Free</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Dual Climate Control</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Premium Alloy Wheels</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Push Button Start</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Keyless Entry</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Premium Sound System</li> <li></li> <li></li> <li>Much More!</li> </ul> <br> <br> <br> <br> <p>This BMW offers the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and all-weather confidence. The legendary turbocharged inline-6 delivers incredible power while remaining smooth and refined.</p> <br> <br> <p>Price: $18,890</p> <p>Documentation Fee: $395</p> <p>Plus Applicable Taxes</p> <br> <br> <p>Estimated Payments:</p> <p>$0 Down OAC Approximately $152 Bi-Weekly @ 7.99% for 72 Months</p> <br> <br> <p> Free 90-Day Powertrain Warranty Included</p> <p> Ask us how to customize your warranty coverage to fit your budget with available 12, 24, or 36-month Lubrico protection plans.</p> <p> Trades Welcome Paid For or Not!</p> <p> CARFAX Available</p> <p> Proudly Serving Burnaby for Over 30 Years</p> <p> 4.9 Google Rating</p> <br> <br> <p>Milani Auto Sales Where Great Vehicles and Great Financing Come Together!</p> </html>

2015 BMW 3 Series

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
14438839

2015 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive

Location

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

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Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
117,000KM
VIN WBA3B9C55FP459329

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description


2015 BMW 335i xDrive M Sport | Premium Package


Only 117,000 KM


Only $18,890






If youve been looking for a BMW that stands out from the crowd, this is it. This stunning 2015 BMW 335i xDrive comes loaded with the sought-after Premium Package and M Sport Package, finished in Alpine White with a gorgeous Red Leather Interior. This car is absolutely beautiful inside and out and has been exceptionally well cared for.






Features Include:




  • 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 Engine
  • xDrive All-Wheel Drive
  • M Sport Package
  • Premium Package
  • Red Leather Interior
  • Power Sunroof
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Navigation System
  • Backup Camera
  • Bluetooth Hands-Free
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Premium Alloy Wheels
  • Push Button Start
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cruise Control
  • Premium Sound System
  • Much More!









This BMW offers the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and all-weather confidence. The legendary turbocharged inline-6 delivers incredible power while remaining smooth and refined.






Price: $18,890


Documentation Fee: $395


Plus Applicable Taxes






Estimated Payments:


$0 Down OAC Approximately $152 Bi-Weekly @ 7.99% for 72 Months






Free 90-Day Powertrain Warranty Included


Ask us how to customize your warranty coverage to fit your budget with available 12, 24, or 36-month Lubrico protection plans.


Trades Welcome Paid For or Not!


CARFAX Available


Proudly Serving Burnaby for Over 30 Years


4.9 Google Rating






Milani Auto Sales Where Great Vehicles and Great Financing Come Together!


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

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778-770-XXXX

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778-770-4315

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$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto BC Financing

778-770-4315

2015 BMW 3 Series