$18,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series
335i xDrive
2015 BMW 3 Series
335i xDrive
Location
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-770-4315
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 BMW 335i xDrive M Sport | Premium Package
Only 117,000 KM
Only $18,890
If youve been looking for a BMW that stands out from the crowd, this is it. This stunning 2015 BMW 335i xDrive comes loaded with the sought-after Premium Package and M Sport Package, finished in Alpine White with a gorgeous Red Leather Interior. This car is absolutely beautiful inside and out and has been exceptionally well cared for.
Features Include:
- 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 Engine
- xDrive All-Wheel Drive
- M Sport Package
- Premium Package
- Red Leather Interior
- Power Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Navigation System
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth Hands-Free
- Dual Climate Control
- Premium Alloy Wheels
- Push Button Start
- Keyless Entry
- Cruise Control
- Premium Sound System
- Much More!
This BMW offers the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and all-weather confidence. The legendary turbocharged inline-6 delivers incredible power while remaining smooth and refined.
Price: $18,890
Documentation Fee: $395
Plus Applicable Taxes
Estimated Payments:
$0 Down OAC Approximately $152 Bi-Weekly @ 7.99% for 72 Months
Free 90-Day Powertrain Warranty Included
Ask us how to customize your warranty coverage to fit your budget with available 12, 24, or 36-month Lubrico protection plans.
Trades Welcome Paid For or Not!
CARFAX Available
Proudly Serving Burnaby for Over 30 Years
4.9 Google Rating
Milani Auto Sales Where Great Vehicles and Great Financing Come Together!
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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