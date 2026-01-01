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The 2015 Ford Escape SE is the perfect compact SUV for those seeking style and functionality. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.6L EcoBoost four-cylinder engine and featuring an automatic transmission with four-wheel drive, this vehicle is built for adventure. With comfortable seating for five and ample cargo space, its designed to meet all your daily needs. Enjoy modern comforts like heated front seats, a backup camera, and advanced technology features, all wrapped in a sleek Silver exterior and a cozy Black cloth interior. This Escape is a former government asset, providing exceptional value. $13,860.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,235.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 Ford Escape

86,225 KM

Details Description Features

$13,860

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Escape

SE 4WD, 1.6L EcoBoost, Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14401615

2015 Ford Escape

SE 4WD, 1.6L EcoBoost, Automatic

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$13,860

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
86,225KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX5FUC15735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour bkack
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,225 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Ford Escape SE is the perfect compact SUV for those seeking style and functionality. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.6L EcoBoost four-cylinder engine and featuring an automatic transmission with four-wheel drive, this vehicle is built for adventure. With comfortable seating for five and ample cargo space, it's designed to meet all your daily needs. Enjoy modern comforts like heated front seats, a backup camera, and advanced technology features, all wrapped in a sleek Silver exterior and a cozy Black cloth interior. This Escape is a former government asset, providing exceptional value. $13,860.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,235.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$13,860

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford Escape