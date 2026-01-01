$13,860+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
SE 4WD, 1.6L EcoBoost, Automatic
2015 Ford Escape
SE 4WD, 1.6L EcoBoost, Automatic
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$13,860
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour bkack
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,225 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Ford Escape SE is the perfect compact SUV for those seeking style and functionality. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.6L EcoBoost four-cylinder engine and featuring an automatic transmission with four-wheel drive, this vehicle is built for adventure. With comfortable seating for five and ample cargo space, it's designed to meet all your daily needs. Enjoy modern comforts like heated front seats, a backup camera, and advanced technology features, all wrapped in a sleek Silver exterior and a cozy Black cloth interior. This Escape is a former government asset, providing exceptional value. $13,860.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,235.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-522-7376