Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Skyjack SJ6826RT Scissor Lift, 4 wheel Drive green exterior, black interior, vinyl. Certification Decal to February 2025 $32,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $32,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 SKYJACK SJ6826RT

Details Description

$32,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 SKYJACK SJ6826RT

Scissor Lift 4 Wheel Drive

Watch This Vehicle

2015 SKYJACK SJ6826RT

Scissor Lift 4 Wheel Drive

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11054855
  2. 11054855
  3. 11054855
  4. 11054855
  5. 11054855
  6. 11054855
  7. 11054855
  8. 11054855
  9. 11054855
  10. 11054855
  11. 11054855
  12. 11054855
  13. 11054855
  14. 11054855
  15. 11054855
  16. 11054855
  17. 11054855
  18. 11054855
  19. 11054855
  20. 11054855
  21. 11054855
  22. 11054855
  23. 11054855
  24. 11054855
  25. 11054855
  26. 11054855
  27. 11054855
  28. 11054855
  29. 11054855
  30. 11054855
  31. 11054855
  32. 11054855
  33. 11054855
  34. 11054855
  35. 11054855
  36. 11054855
Contact Seller

$32,510

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 37006489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2015 Skyjack SJ6826RT Scissor Lift, 4 wheel Drive green exterior, black interior, vinyl. Certification Decal to February 2025 $32,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $32,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2017 TORO Workman GTX Electric ATV 2WD With Dump Box for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 TORO Workman GTX Electric ATV 2WD With Dump Box 0 $14,750 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine. for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine. 2,177 KM $53,510 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 158,467 KM $29,520 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 SKYJACK SJ6826RT