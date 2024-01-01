2015 Thomas Freightliner

Menu
2015 Freightliner Thomas Built 32 Passenger Bus Dually Air Brakes Diesel, 6.7L L6 DIESEL Cummins engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, vinyl. Certification and Decal Valid to July 2024. $53,780.00 plus $375 processing fee, $54,155.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
VIN 4UZABRDT7FCGP3557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

