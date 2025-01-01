Menu
2016 Chevrolet Express G3500 Cube Van Ex Ambulance,6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV Gas engine, 8 cylinder, Engine Hours: 8,163 , GVW 5000, automatic, RWD, white exterior, gray interior.Certificate and Decal valid until May,2026. $18,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

403,796 KM

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 1GB3GRCG0G1153881

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 403,796 KM

2016 Chevrolet Express G3500 Cube Van Ex Ambulance,6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV Gas engine, 8 cylinder, Engine Hours: 8,163 , GVW 5000, automatic, RWD, white exterior, gray interior.Certificate and Decal valid until May,2026. $18,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Cruise Control
tilt steering

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

