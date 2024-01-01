Menu
2016 Ford F-550 Regular Cab DRW 2WD, 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Dump box size: 11 Feet 5 Inches by 7 Feet 5 Inches Certificate Valid to March 2025 $59,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Ford F-550

86,808 KM

$59,850

2016 Ford F-550

Regular Cab Dump Truck 2WD Diesel Dually

2016 Ford F-550

Regular Cab Dump Truck 2WD Diesel Dually

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$59,850

86,808KM
Used
VIN 1FDUF5GT8GEC64640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 86,808 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

$59,850

2016 Ford F-550