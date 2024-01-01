Menu
2016 Freightliner M2 106 21 Foot Reefer Cube Van With Ramp, 6.7L L6 DIESEL Cummins engine, 6 cylinder, Hydraulic Brakes, 2 door, 4X2Automatic, Thermo King Refrigeration, Refrigeration recently serviced at Thermo King, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Box width 8 feet, Box height is 6 Feet 5 inches, (all measurements are considered to be accurate but not guaranteed) Certificate and Decal Valid January 2025 $69,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $69,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Freightliner M2106

233,254 KM

$69,510

+ tax & licensing
2016 Freightliner M2106

21 Foot Reefer Cube Van With Ramp Diesel Hydraulic Brakes

2016 Freightliner M2106

21 Foot Reefer Cube Van With Ramp Diesel Hydraulic Brakes

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,510

+ taxes & licensing

233,254KM
Used
VIN 3ALACXDU3GDHA3954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 233,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Freightliner M2106