$38,510+ tax & licensing
2016 GENIE Z-40/23N
Articulated Boom Lift Electric
2016 GENIE Z-40/23N
Articulated Boom Lift Electric
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$38,510
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Commercial
- Stock # BC0036716
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Genie Z-40/23N Articulated Boom Lift, Electric, Minimal tail swing, tight turning radius and compact dimensions for easy manoeuvring in confined job sites, AC drive system for enhance drive performance, 180 degree hydraulic platform rotation Horizontal reach Maximum 22feet 8 inches, and self levelling platform for easy operation, AC power cord to platform, green exterior. Working Height maximum 46 foot 5 inches, Platform Height Maximum 40 Feet 5 inches, Platform Capacity 500 lb, Platform Length 2 Feet 6 Inches, Platform width 4 foot 8 inches, Wheelbase 66 foot 5 inches . Boom Certificate January 2025 $38,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $38,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Repo.com
Email Repo.com
Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376