2017 Autocar Xpert Recycling Dump Truck Diesel, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, blue exterior, black interior, vinyl. Grey dump measurements: 19 foot 5 long, 8 foot wide, 6 foot 6 high. Certification and decal valid until June 2026. Cummins ISB, Allison 3500 6-speed transmission, PTO, air brakes, left-hand drive & right-hand drive. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $79,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

12732915

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$79,820

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 516M3DBD6HH223375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2017 Autocar Xpert Recycling Dump Truck Diesel, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, blue exterior, black interior, vinyl. Grey dump measurements: 19 foot 5" long, 8 foot wide, 6 foot 6" high. Certification and decal valid until June 2026. Cummins ISB, Allison 3500 6-speed transmission, PTO, air brakes, left-hand drive & right-hand drive. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $79,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

