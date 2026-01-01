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2017 BMW 3 Series

0 KM

Details Features

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
14513650

2017 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Location

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

  1. 14513650
  2. 14513650
  3. 14513650
  4. 14513650
  5. 14513650
  6. 14513650
Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN WBA8E5G32HNU43294

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

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778-770-XXXX

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778-770-4315

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$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto BC Financing

778-770-4315

2017 BMW 3 Series