2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Flat Deck 6 feet 8 inches Crew Cab 2WD, 4.3L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, blue exterior, gray interior, cloth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $19,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

45,043 KM

$19,820

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Flat Deck 6 feet 8 inches Crew Cab 2WD

12902354

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Flat Deck 6 feet 8 inches Crew Cab 2WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,043KM
VIN 3GCPCNEH1HG454007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$19,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500