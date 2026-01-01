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2017 Honda Civic

97,415 KM

Details

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

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14143186

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,415KM
VIN 2HGFC2F52HH018136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 97,415 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2017 Honda Civic