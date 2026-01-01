$55,530+ taxes & licensing
2017 John Deere 50G
Compact Excavator
2017 John Deere 50G
Compact Excavator
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$55,530
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This 2017 John Deere 50G Compact Excavator is powered by a 2.19L 4-cylinder diesel engine and is equipped with a tracked undercarriage. Designed for excavation, trenching, site preparation, landscaping, and utility work, this compact excavator offers maneuverability while providing the capability required for a variety of construction applications.
The machine has an operating weight of approximately 10,847 lbs (4,920 kg) and is equipped with a bucket and hydraulic thumb (claw) to assist with material handling and debris removal. Performance specifications include a maximum digging depth of approximately 11 ft. 7 in. and a maximum reach of approximately 19 ft. 7 in.
The enclosed operator's cab is equipped with air conditioning, heat, and defrost to provide comfort in a variety of operating conditions.
Finished in John Deere yellow with a gray interior, this John Deere 50G offers a compact excavator platform suitable for contractors, municipalities, and construction fleet applications.
Hour meter reading is unverified. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $55,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $55,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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