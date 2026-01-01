Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2017 John Deere 50G Compact Excavator is powered by a 2.19L 4-cylinder diesel engine and is equipped with a tracked undercarriage. Designed for excavation, trenching, site preparation, landscaping, and utility work, this compact excavator offers maneuverability while providing the capability required for a variety of construction applications. The machine has an operating weight of approximately 10,847 lbs (4,920 kg) and is equipped with a bucket and hydraulic thumb (claw) to assist with material handling and debris removal. Performance specifications include a maximum digging depth of approximately 11 ft. 7 in. and a maximum reach of approximately 19 ft. 7 in. The enclosed operators cab is equipped with air conditioning, heat, and defrost to provide comfort in a variety of operating conditions. Finished in John Deere yellow with a gray interior, this John Deere 50G offers a compact excavator platform suitable for contractors, municipalities, and construction fleet applications. Hour meter reading is unverified. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $55,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $55,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 John Deere 50G

Details Description

$55,530

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 John Deere 50G

Compact Excavator

Watch This Vehicle
14434168

2017 John Deere 50G

Compact Excavator

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 14434168
  2. 14434168
  3. 14434168
  4. 14434168
  5. 14434168
  6. 14434168
  7. 14434168
  8. 14434168
  9. 14434168
  10. 14434168
  11. 14434168
  12. 14434168
  13. 14434168
  14. 14434168
  15. 14434168
  16. 14434168
  17. 14434168
  18. 14434168
  19. 14434168
  20. 14434168
  21. 14434168
  22. 14434168
  23. 14434168
  24. 14434168
  25. 14434168
  26. 14434168
  27. 14434168
  28. 14434168
  29. 14434168
  30. 14434168
  31. 14434168
  32. 14434168
  33. 14434168
  34. 14434168
  35. 14434168
Contact Seller

$55,530

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
VIN 1FF050GXVEH281845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This 2017 John Deere 50G Compact Excavator is powered by a 2.19L 4-cylinder diesel engine and is equipped with a tracked undercarriage. Designed for excavation, trenching, site preparation, landscaping, and utility work, this compact excavator offers maneuverability while providing the capability required for a variety of construction applications.

The machine has an operating weight of approximately 10,847 lbs (4,920 kg) and is equipped with a bucket and hydraulic thumb (claw) to assist with material handling and debris removal. Performance specifications include a maximum digging depth of approximately 11 ft. 7 in. and a maximum reach of approximately 19 ft. 7 in.

The enclosed operator's cab is equipped with air conditioning, heat, and defrost to provide comfort in a variety of operating conditions.

Finished in John Deere yellow with a gray interior, this John Deere 50G offers a compact excavator platform suitable for contractors, municipalities, and construction fleet applications.

Hour meter reading is unverified. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $55,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $55,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2017 John Deere 50G Compact Excavator for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 John Deere 50G Compact Excavator 0 $55,530 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Express 4500 21-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Chevrolet Express 4500 21-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift 17,043 KM $49,910 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hino 195 16-Foot Thermo King Reefer Cube Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Hino 195 16-Foot Thermo King Reefer Cube Van 116,227 KM $64,580 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,530

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 John Deere 50G