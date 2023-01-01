Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG 4MATIC, 5.5L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, backup camera, bluetooth, heated seats, power door locks, powered seats, memory seats, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, red interior, leather. (Luxury Tax is applicable for British Columbia Purchasers) $124,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $125,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

0 KM

$124,910

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G63 AMG 4MATIC

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G63 AMG 4MATIC

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$124,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN WDCYC7DF7HX280224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
High intensity discharge headlights
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$124,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class