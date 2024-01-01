Menu
<p> Luxury Performance at Unbeatable Value! </p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1706384601715_8025745150224792 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br><br><p>Looking for a blend of power, prestige, and unparalleled style? Look no further than this pristine 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG with a rare designo package, now available at our dealership!</p><br><br><p>2015 Mercedes G63 AMG with Designo Package</p><br><p><br></p><br><p>-Engine: Handcrafted 5.5-liter V8 Biturbo Engine</p><br><p>- Performance: 563 horsepower, 561 lb-ft of torque</p><br><p>- Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT PLUS 7G-TRONIC</p><br><p>- Designo Package: Exquisite interior and exterior enhancements for a truly bespoke driving experience</p><br><br><p>Stand Out from the Crowd</p><br><p>With its iconic boxy design and AMG performance enhancements, this G63 commands attention on the road. The designo package elevates its presence even further with custom paint options, premium leather upholstery, and meticulous attention to detail throughout.</p><br><br><p>Unmatched Performance</p><br><p>Experience the thrill of driving with the AMG-tuned suspension, high-performance brakes, and a handcrafted engine that delivers exhilarating acceleration and handling, whether cruising on the highway or tackling off-road adventures.</p><br><br><p>Impeccable Maintenance</p><br><p>Rest assured, this G63 has been meticulously maintained and thoroughly inspected by our certified technicians to ensure peak performance and reliability for years to come.</p><br><br><p>Exceptional Value</p><br><p>With its high mileage, this 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG offers an incredible value proposition without compromising on the luxury and performance that Mercedes-Benz is renowned for.</p><br><br><p>Dont miss your chance to own this iconic SUV! Visit our dealership today and take advantage of this exclusive offer before its gone!</p><br>

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

202,342 KM

$66,495

+ tax & licensing
4dr G 63 AMG DESIGNO PKG!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

202,342KM
Used
VIN WDCYC7DF5FX238602

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,342 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Mini Overhead Console
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Distance Pacing
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Full Alcantara Simulated Suede Headliner
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
PARKTRONIC Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Running Boards
Metallic Paint
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Black bodyside mouldings
Rear fog lamps
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
2 Skid Plates
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
95-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Time All-Wheel
650.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
12 Speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
harman/kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Piano Black Console Insert
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Steel 1st Row Sunroof
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Tires: P275/50R20 -inc: Yokohama
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
96.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.5L Twin-Turbo V8
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
200 kgs
Chrome Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

