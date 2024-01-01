$66,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
4dr G 63 AMG DESIGNO PKG!
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
4dr G 63 AMG DESIGNO PKG!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
$66,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury Performance at Unbeatable Value!
Looking for a blend of power, prestige, and unparalleled style? Look no further than this pristine 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG with a rare designo package, now available at our dealership!
2015 Mercedes G63 AMG with Designo Package
-Engine: Handcrafted 5.5-liter V8 Biturbo Engine
- Performance: 563 horsepower, 561 lb-ft of torque
- Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT PLUS 7G-TRONIC
- Designo Package: Exquisite interior and exterior enhancements for a truly bespoke driving experience
Stand Out from the Crowd
With its iconic boxy design and AMG performance enhancements, this G63 commands attention on the road. The designo package elevates its presence even further with custom paint options, premium leather upholstery, and meticulous attention to detail throughout.
Unmatched Performance
Experience the thrill of driving with the AMG-tuned suspension, high-performance brakes, and a handcrafted engine that delivers exhilarating acceleration and handling, whether cruising on the highway or tackling off-road adventures.
Impeccable Maintenance
Rest assured, this G63 has been meticulously maintained and thoroughly inspected by our certified technicians to ensure peak performance and reliability for years to come.
Exceptional Value
With its high mileage, this 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG offers an incredible value proposition without compromising on the luxury and performance that Mercedes-Benz is renowned for.
Don't miss your chance to own this iconic SUV! Visit our dealership today and take advantage of this exclusive offer before it's gone!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Royal City Fine Cars
Royal City Fine Cars
Call Dealer
519-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277