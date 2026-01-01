$28,995+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring
2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
131,469KM
VIN 5FNRL6H84JB501018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
- Interior Colour Grey Lthr
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA01018
- Mileage 131,469 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2018 Honda Odyssey