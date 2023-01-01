Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

56,250 KM

Details Description

$44,498

+ tax & licensing
CLA45 AMG 4MATIC Coupe

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

56,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10007199
  • Stock #: 8UTNA25477
  • VIN: WDDSJ5CB8JN525477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA25477
  • Mileage 56,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

