2019 Audi Q5

66,580 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,580KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9357148
  Stock #: 8UTNA21567
  VIN: WA1BNAFYXK2121567

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ibis White
  Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA21567
  Mileage 66,580 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Natural Grey-Brown Fine Grain Ash Inlays
Audi Virtual Cockpit

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

