2019 Ford E450

2019 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty cube van with 16-foot box and rear loading ramp. Powered by a 6.8L V10 gas engine with rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission. Interior includes air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, 12V inputs, and cup holders. Box dimensions are 16 long, 78 wide, and 68 high. Finished in white over grey cloth interior. GVWR 14,500 lbs. Ideal for delivery, moving, or general cargo transport. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $40,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 1FDXE4FS3KDC27996

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 68,981 KM

2019 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty cube van with 16-foot box and rear loading ramp. Powered by a 6.8L V10 gas engine with rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission. Interior includes air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, 12V inputs, and cup holders. Box dimensions are 16' long, 78 wide, and 68 high. Finished in white over grey cloth interior. GVWR 14,500 lbs. Ideal for delivery, moving, or general cargo transport.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Ford E450