2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT, ELECTRIC, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. $28,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

42,339 KM

$28,810

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,810

+ taxes & licensing

42,339KM
Used
VIN 1G1FY6S05L4137251

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0036692
  • Mileage 42,339 KM

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT, ELECTRIC, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. $28,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

AM/FM Radio

Alloy Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Passenger Climate Controls

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$28,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Chevrolet Bolt