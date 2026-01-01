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2020 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus Wheelchair Access, 20 passengers plus 1 driver = 21 total seats, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, 8 cylinder, Engine Hours:8665, automatic, RWD, white exterior, blue interior. Certificate and Decal Valid to October 2026 This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $35,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $36,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2020 Chevrolet Express

224,288 KM

Details Description

$35,910

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus Wheelchair Access Low Floor

Watch This Vehicle
14117389

2020 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus Wheelchair Access Low Floor

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$35,910

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
224,288KM
VIN 1HA6GUBG6LN005729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 224,288 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus Wheelchair Access, 20 passengers plus 1 driver = 21 total seats, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, 8 cylinder, Engine Hours:8665, automatic, RWD, white exterior, blue interior. Certificate and Decal Valid to October 2026 This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $35,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $36,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$35,910

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Chevrolet Express