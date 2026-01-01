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This 2020 Chevrolet Express 4500 is powered by a 6.0L V8 gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured to accommodate 22 passengers including the driver, this bus is equipped for accessible transportation and is suited for shuttle services, community transit, care facilities, schools, churches, and commercial fleet operations. The bus features a wheelchair ramp, Thermo King roof-mounted air conditioning unit, surveillance/security camera system, and collapsible passenger seating to provide accessibility and operational flexibility. Additional equipment includes heated mirrors, cruise control, and air conditioning, heat, and ventilation controls. The vehicle has an approximate overall clearance of 11 feet 3 inches and currently holds a British Columbia Commercial Vehicle Inspection (CVI) valid through December 2026. Finished in white with a blue vinyl interior, this Chevrolet Express 4500 provides an accessible passenger transportation platform suited for commercial, municipal, and organizational applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2020 Chevrolet Express

226,281 KM

Details Description Features

$39,910

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Express

4500 22-Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Bus

Watch This Vehicle
14434150

2020 Chevrolet Express

4500 22-Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Bus

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$39,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
226,281KM
VIN 1HA6GUBG6LN005715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 226,281 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Chevrolet Express 4500 is powered by a 6.0L V8 gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured to accommodate 22 passengers including the driver, this bus is equipped for accessible transportation and is suited for shuttle services, community transit, care facilities, schools, churches, and commercial fleet operations.

The bus features a wheelchair ramp, Thermo King roof-mounted air conditioning unit, surveillance/security camera system, and collapsible passenger seating to provide accessibility and operational flexibility. Additional equipment includes heated mirrors, cruise control, and air conditioning, heat, and ventilation controls.

The vehicle has an approximate overall clearance of 11 feet 3 inches and currently holds a British Columbia Commercial Vehicle Inspection (CVI) valid through December 2026.

Finished in white with a blue vinyl interior, this Chevrolet Express 4500 provides an accessible passenger transportation platform suited for commercial, municipal, and organizational applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$39,910

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Chevrolet Express